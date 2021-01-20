Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has officially been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

A lifetime politician, Biden assumes the Oval Office after half a century in public service. He ran for president three times in his life, and his swearing-in comes after his victory over President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s inauguration was a broadly scaled-down affair due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and security concerns in the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters. Nonetheless, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts presided over the ceremony just before noon, conducting Biden’s recitation of the Presidential Oath of Office.

I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.



