There are reports of a mass shooting incident and multiple gunshot victims at the Dry Dock #2 shipyard on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, Hawaii, according to military and law enforcement sources.

According to a post from JPPH-H base security forces, the incident began at approximately 2:30p.m. local time, after which the base was put on lockdown.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Local news site Hawaii News Now reported that there has been at least one killed and three others wounded in the shooting, two of which are critically injured. The site also claims that civilians are among the victims, but no military members are listed as being wounded.

UPDATE (8:48 p.m. EST): HNN now reporting via Facebook Live that an anonymous eyewitness recounts that the shooter, who was wearing a uniform, used a firearm to commit suicide after the shooting and is the lone individual known to be killed so far.

UPDATE (9:00 p.m. EST): Base security has lifted the lockdown on JBPH-H amid reports that Honolulu SWAT has cleared the area and proclaimed the incident over.

This story is developing.

