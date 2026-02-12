BREAKING: FBI Releases New Description of Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect and Raises Reward to $100K

The FBI released new details about the description of the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case Thursday evening — and announced it was raising the reward to $100,000 for information leading to her location or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC’s Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Feb. 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators have said that there is evidence she did not leave her home willingly, and are treating the case like an abduction. Multiple ransom notes with a series of deadlines have been received by TMZ and other media outlets; at least one of the notes reportedly included details about Guthrie’s home and what she was wearing the night she disappeared.

On Tuesday, authorities released several photos and video clips obtained from Guthrie’s doorbell security camera showing a masked intruder approach the front door wearing dark clothing, gloves, and a backpack.

The FBI’s official social media accounts posted an update Thursday evening, sharing an image from the doorbell camera again and detailed color photographs of the backpack they believe the suspect was carrying, “a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” as seen below:

The updated description of the suspect is that he is “male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.” The FBI also increased the reward to “up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been confirmed after a forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage by the FBI’s Operational Technology Division. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack. We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case. Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement. Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift. Media outlets should direct tips they receive to the FBI. Additionally, we do not comment on tips and information we receive regarding ongoing investigations. Continue to submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov to help us bring Nancy home.

