BREAKING: Man Arrested in Connection With University of Idaho Murders Identified

Police arrested Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania Friday in connection with the murders of four Idaho college students.

The Associated Press first reported his identity Friday morning. According to a report by the local Moscow, Idaho NBC affiliate outlet Nonstop Local, Kohlberger was arraigned Friday morning.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania (the Poconos Mountains area between Scranton and Allentown). A SWAT Team was deployed to enter Kohberger’s location and detain him.

Very few details have been released at this point, but Kohberger is reportedly 28 years old, according to Philadelphia’s local ABC affiliate, and the judge at his arraignment ordered his extradition to Idaho.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 – all students at the University of Idaho — were discovered stabbed to death on Nov. 13. Authorities have said that the victims were believed to have been sleeping at the time of the attack, and the coroner’s report said that some of them showed defensive wounds.

The Moscow Police Department will hold a press conference at 1 pm PT (4 pm ET) with an update on their investigation.

