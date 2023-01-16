‘Deer Aren’t Wearing Kevlar Vests!’ Biden Vows to Ban Assault Weapons, Says Defenders of AR-15s Are Motivated by ‘Money, Money, Money’

President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the National Action Network breakfast commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, speaking for about half an hour about a wide range of topics, including reaffirming his vow to ban assault weapons.

The speech got off to an awkward start with some mic trouble and singing before the president settled into his remarks, ticking off a list of liberal policy goals.

After commenting on his support for police reform, including an executive order he signed banning choke holds and restricting no-knock warrants, Biden addressed gun control.

“I signed the first major gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years” after mass shootings at a Buffalo, New York grocery store and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said Biden, noting that he had visited both cities in the aftermath of those shootings.

“I’ll say what I said then — I’ll say it over and over again — I am going to get assault weapons banned,” the president vowed. “I did it once, I’m going to do it again.”

There was “no social redeeming value” to these weapons, Biden said. “Deer aren’t wearing kevlar vests out there. What the hell you need an assault — no, I’m serious. And ban the number of bullets that can go into a magazine. There’s no — no need for any of that.”

“I love my right-wing friends who talk about ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots,'” he continued, referring to a quote by Thomas Jefferson: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

“If you need to worry about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s,” said Biden. “You don’t need an AR-15. I’m serious. Think about it. Think about the rationale for this. It’s about money. Money, money, money.”

