BREAKING: Suspect Killed in Capitol Car Attack Identified

The suspect who rammed his car into two Capitol Police officers, killing one and injuring another on Constitution Avenue Friday, has been identified.

NBC News reported that the suspect is Noah Green, 25, of Indiana.

Green was shot dead by police after ramming his car into a barricade and then charging at officers with a large knife.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News reporter Pete Williams that Green, who was from Indiana but may have had ties to Virginia, said on his Facebook that he was a follower of the Nation of Islam.

Police reviewed Green’s Facebook page, where he said he had recently lost his job and was looking for spiritual guidance.

A Facebook page matching the description from NBC News was reviewed by Mediaite before it was deleted by the platform.

On it, Green posted frequently about his support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

“Peace, friends, family, enemies, and the like,” Green wrote in a post from March. “To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher. I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”

“My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst,” he continued. “I consider him my spiritual father. Without his guidance, his word, and his teachings that I’ve picked up on along the way, I would’ve been unable to continue.”

This story is breaking.

