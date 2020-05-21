William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who witnessed and filmed the killing of unarmed jogger Ahmaud Arbery has now also been charged with the man’s murder.

According to a breaking news report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged the 50-year-old Bryan with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He will be booked into Glynn County jail.

The two men who appeared in Bryan’s video, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, were charged with murder last week, nearly two months after the shooting but not long after Bryan’s shocking video was released to the press. Bryan has maintained he has no relationship with the McMichaels and, last week, appeared in a weird, cryptic interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, in which his attorney repeatedly interrupted the host’s questions and ominously claimed his client was “a pawn in a much larger game.”

This story is developing and may be updated.

