“BITCH- You Don’t Point Your Finger At 100% Americana, Bonafide Real McCoy & Tell Me I Work For The Russians, The Chinese, Or The F*cking Muslims! F*CK YOU!” Alex Jones Delivers Powerful Message To Ben Shapiro & The So-Called Trump Supporters Who Attacked Him, Tucker Carlson, &… pic.twitter.com/sneZB5BVCU — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 11, 2026

Alex Jones kicked his feud with Ben Shapiro up a notch on Friday during an unhinged rant in which he called Shapiro a traitor and “beady-eyed rat.”

On Jones’s show, the conspiracy theorist dedicated some time to hitting back at Shapiro over criticisms the Daily Wire founder threw at both Jones and Tucker Carlson.

While once vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, Jones and Carlson are among the supporters who have since become more critical of Trump over the ongoing Iran war and more. Shapiro has regularly criticized both Carlson and Jones. On his show in April, Shapiro called Jones a “rotting husk,” an insult Jones first used against the president.

“Speaking of a rotting husk, do take a look in the mirror, my dude,” Shapiro said. “Testosterone replacement therapy can only do so much.”

The line came after Trump disavowed Jones, Carlson, and other supporters-turned-critics.

Shapiro has also blasted Carlson, accusing him of pushing “anti-American” views for clicks and helping to “destroy” the conservative movement.

Jones hit back on his show in a long rant in which he blasted Shapiro as being on the “Israeli payroll.” He accused Shapiro of saying he and Carlson are on foreign payrolls; Shapiro does not appear to have directly said that, though he has argued that both push dangerous rhetoric.

“You are the agent of foreign groups, not me. My family, both sides, was on the Mayflower. My family both sides was in the Texas Revolutionary War, literally ran it, started it, engineered it,” Jones said.

He continued:

You couldn’t get someone with a more American pedigree than me. I’m not bragging. I’ve proven myself to be up to snuff with my ancestors. Look what I’ve already done. Not trying to brag, but b*tch, you don’t point your finger at 100% Americana bonafide real McCoy, b*tch, and tell me I work for the Russians, the Chinese, or the f*cking Muslims. F*ck you! It is Israel funding al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Hamas. And I’ve been exposing that for 30 years. So you take your little Mossad a*s, Shapiro, shooting your mouth off how a bunch of Americans are traitors, and you look in the mirror if you want to see a traitor, you little beady-eyed rat!

Jones recently lost control of his InfoWars platform after the brand was liquidated to compensate families of the Sandy Hook shooting, who won more than $1 billion in a defamation case against Jones.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!