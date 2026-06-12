Spencer Pratt Declares ‘War’ In Very Dark Rage Video: ‘No Idea How Bad Things Are About to Get’

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Trump-backed former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (R), who failed to advance to the November run-offs, released a very dark rage video Friday where he declared “war” on the city’s status quo.

Pratt’s populist campaign, focusing on the tragedy of the L.A. fires, brought in 25.5% of the vote, while councilwoman Nithya Raman (D) earned 29% of the vote, and incumbent Karen Bass won 34.3%.

“You think you can get rid of me that easily?” Pratt said in the video. “I know a lot of dim-witted jerks thought I was in this for a grift, that I was going to roll up and leave town if I didn’t get into City Hall…Hey, morons! I didn’t get in this for political power. I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing has changed. You enjoy your worthless meetings in City Hall…I’m going to be lighting you up every single day, and now I don’t have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don’t have the campaign laws hamstringing me now. It’s war!”

Saving LA – Phase III pic.twitter.com/9n9wv1tonZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 12, 2026

Pratt continued:

You have no idea how bad things are about to give for this city. Look at this place already: Weeds growing from every crack and crevice, graffiti over every square inch of public space, garbage, drugs, feces, burned up dogs, burned out towns, abandoned storefronts. This city is a mess, and you’re about to reward the arsonists who torch a place with four more years of destruction?

Pratt then threatened Bass and Raman outright.

“I’ve been laser-focused on stopping these commie animals, and I will stop them. If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait. We have some recordings of one of your insulting candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame. I was saving it for the general election. Go ahead and pick your demon, certify your choice, and then you get to see it,” Pratt said.

“So Karen, Nithya, ask yourself: is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign and disgrace? Hope you sleep well at night over the next five months,” Pratt taunted.

“I want all of you awake at night sweating and worried about 5 a.m., with the FBI blazers busting the door, breaking open your office, because I assure you they’re coming,” Pratt threatened. “You think your election was going to stop me? If you want to stop me, you’re going to have to ‘f*cking kill me!'”

Watch the clip above via X.

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