Andrew Schulz Calls Out Charlamagne tha God for ‘Justifying’ Latest Trump Assassination Attempt

Comic Andrew Schulz called out his podcast co-host Charlamagne tha God for “justifying” the latest assassination attempt against President Donald Trump after Charlamagne complained the “brutality” of Trump’s policies could easily spur people to murder him.

The two squabbled on the latest episode of their Brilliant Idiots show on Saturday.

They got into it after Charlamagne said last week he was “sick” of the narrative that violent rhetoric against Trump needed to be toned down, even after he was targeted in an attempted killing spree at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“I need every media personality to direct that energy and that question to one person and one person only: Donald J. Trump,” Charlamagne said on his radio program. “At what point do people simply say, ‘Hey Trump, you’re the drama?’”

He picked that conversation up with Schulz on the podcast, saying Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration was one reason someone could want to murder the president.

“Are you saying that it’s justified because of it?” Schulz asked.

“No, no,” Charlamagne protested.

Schulz said he didn’t think he was justifying it, but that’s how people “consumed” his co-host’s remarks.

“We have to deal with the reality that some of these policies have hurt people so much that some folks are willing to risk it all,” Charlmagne added.

That caused Schulz to chance his tune.

“Well now you’re justifying it,” Schulz said.

“I’m not justifying it! It’s just a reality you have to deal with,” Charlamagne protested again.

“No, you are,” Schulz insisted.

💥NEW: Andrew Schulz *CALLS OUT* Charlamagne for “JUSTIFYING” WHCD assassination attempt on Trump💥 CHARLAMAGNE: “Some of these policies have hurt people so much that some folks are willing to risk it all.” SCHULZ: “Well, now you’re justifying it … It’s plain and simple.” pic.twitter.com/sRBNea7SyZ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 3, 2026

Charlamagne then pointed to the Department of Government Efficiency — which was spearheaded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the start of Trump’s second term — as something else that could drive Americans into a murderous rage.

“I think we would be remiss to not take a step back and not just have conversations about violent rhetoric, let’s talk about violent policies that people have been watching over the last year and half,” Charlamagne said. “And how a lot of people have been hurt by those policies. And some of those people are willing to risk it all — because to your point earlier, they have nothing else to lose.”

“Sure sure, but I guess what I’m saying is, we still go ‘It’s wrong to do that,'” Schulz told him.

“I’m not saying it’s right! I’m just saying, you still have to deal with the reality,” Charlamagne said.

“But you and I both know from knowing people that are crazy that it actually doesn’t take that much to get actual crazy people to do things,” Schulz countered.

Watch that exchange above.

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