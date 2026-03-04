Federal Employee Stabs 4 Women in Road Rage Meltdown: ‘I’ve Never Seen Somebody Go Crazy Like That’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A State Department employee was shot and killed after he reportedly went berserk and stabbed four women in a road rage freak out that left one victim dead near Washington, D.C.

The meltdown happened on the afternoon of March 1 when 32-year-old Jared Llamado allegedly went on a stabbing spree along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia. Llamado allegedly stabbed to death 39-year-old Michele Adams and caused “serious injuries” to three other victims, all women between the ages of 36 and 40, according to Virginia State Police.

“You know people go crazy, you hear about it. But I’ve never seen somebody go crazy like that,” Sarah Kober, who witnessed the rampage, told NBC 4 in D.C.

Kober and her daughter Jennifer Paxton said they were driving home to North Carolina Sunday when the suspect, 32-year-old Jared Llamado, sideswiped them with his SUV. They said it looked like Llamado was focused on a car ahead of them carrying four women. “I told my mom, I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s pull over,’ and she was like ‘For what? The guy’s kept going.’ I mean, we watched him weave in and out of traffic following another car,” Paxton said. Kober and Paxton eventually pulled over right behind Llamado’s red SUV. Then, they say they saw him stab the women who were in the other car.

A Virginia state trooper was called to the scene at 1:17 p.m, Law & Crime reported. The cop was “confronted” by Llamado and shot him in self-defense; Llamado was rushed to a hospital and died shortly afterwards.

“I look at the side of the road, and I see two people lying on the side of the road; they were about… 10 or 15 feet apart and they were just covered in blood, like, blood everywhere,” one witness told Fox 5 in the nation’s capital. “One of them was not moving, and one of them was sort of crawling.”

Llamado was a Foreign Service Officer; his dog was also stabbed to death in the meltdown, Law & Crime reported.

