Florida Man Arrested for Naked Armed Robbery of Meat Market While ‘Wearing Nothing But a Mask’

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a meat market “wearing nothing but a mask,” reported WCJB, Gainesville’s ABC affiliate.

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to a call reporting an armed robbery at a BJ’s Meat Market in Lake City, Florida Tuesday evening. Employees showed police the surveillance video and told police that a man had entered the store completely naked except for a mask covering his face, and with a piece of cloth wrapped around an object in his hand that they believed was some sort of weapon.

The robbery suspect “broke into a cash box” and, despite his lack of pockets, “took more than $1,000 from the store before he ran away,” reported WCJB. “No one was hurt during the robbery.”

Lake City PD officers, in cooperation with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, set up a perimeter and arrested Kobe Latrey Watkins, age 25. Police also said they found evidence they believed to be connected to the crime nearby.

Watkins was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and then booked into the Columbia County Detention Center. He is facing charges of armed robbery, exposure of sexual organs, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

“Incidents like this are unsettling, but our officers responded quickly, secured the scene, and worked with our partners to identify and arrest the suspect,” said Lake City Chief of Police Gerald Butler in a press release.“We appreciate the swift assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the cooperation from the business employees that helped bring this to a safe resolution.”