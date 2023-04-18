The View hosts are crying racism and a double arrest standard in the case of Black teenager Ralph Yarl, who was shot in the head by an 84-year-old White man because he was “scared for his life.”

“Now, the alleged shooter was released within 24 hours of being held, which authorities claim is standard protocol,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “I would like to know if that’s so, because I think, had it had been reversed he would have still been in jail. That’s just the way it is. That’s the way things play out.

“I mean, the gentleman said he was afraid. My question is, well, why didn’t you say, who is it, so that the kid could have said, I’m here to pick up my brothers, and the man could have said, your brothers are not here. You answered the door. You opened the door. You had to see who was there, and you shot him. Then you shot him again. Why?” asked an exasperated Goldberg.

Yarl was shot in the head, then a second time in the arm last week allegedly by Kansas City homeowner Andrew Lester. Police originally released the alleged shooter but issued a warrant for Lester’s arrest following public outcry. He faces charges of assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

“What he said was, he said he was scared for his life, because he saw that he was 6-feet tall, which means he saw the kid,” View host Ana Navarro said. “The part that he didn’t say, he was a 6-foot-tall Black kid. That’s the part he didn’t say out loud.

“I was shocked yesterday when I heard the police chief say the information we have now, it does not say that it is racially motivated, but there is a racial component, is what they’re calling it. Of course it’s racially motivated. Of course it’s racially motivated. He saw through the door that it was a Black teenager, and that’s why he shot.”

“It was his fear of the kid being Black,” agreed host Sunny Hostin.

President Joe Biden spoke with Yarl directly Monday night to wish him a speedy recovery, according to the White House.

