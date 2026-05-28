‘What The Hell?’ The View Gobsmacked Trump’s Revenge Tour Has Turned to Rape Accuser

The hosts of ABC’s The View were stunned Thursday that President Donald Trump’s revenge tour has come for writer E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded millions of dollars by two separate juries that found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

On Thursday, the DOJ announced a criminal investigation into Carroll on the theory that she committed perjury when she claimed in a 2022 deposition that her civil lawsuit was not funded by outside backers. Carroll’s lawyers later told the judge that billionaire Reid Hoffman did pay some of her legal fees.

“Now, attorneys for Carroll declined to comment, but given all the problems we’re dealing with right now and the fact that two juries found him guilty, why is the administration spending time trying to relitigate this case that was already decided by two juries? What the hell?” exclaimed Whoopi Goldberg.

“Find me the sole voter who went out and voted in November because they wanted to see the Department of Justice at taxpayer expense investigate an 82-year-old woman,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin. “Like, it makes absolutely no sense. Absolutely no one voted for this, and it comes at a time when, like we talk about at this table — people are actually struggling. People feel worse off than they did 10 years ago.”

Griffin continued:

There’s this incredible stat that came out, February 2026, that 10% of households in America have food insecurity. Not enough food to feed their families. In the greatest nation on Earth, that is shameful. The cost of healthcare costs — many are setting aside paying utilities and other things to keep up with medical bills. These are very real problems that, by the way, are bigger than this administration or any one administration, but that is what should be focused on. Not this, which absolutely no one voted for.

Griffin added, “From a P.R. standpoint, no one was talking about this. Literally no one has uttered the words E. Jean Carroll in months if not years…I think he just wants his vengeance but he’s putting something that’s horrible for him back in the headlines!”

“When you asked that question about, like, you know, why is this happening with the Justice Department? It’s because there was never really an America first. There’s a Donald Trump first,” Sara Haines said, adding, “It’s all about Donald Trump, period.”

Watch the clip above via The View on ABC.

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