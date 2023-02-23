JUST IN: Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson Arrested in Fraud Case

Carlos Watson, the CEO of Ozy Media, was arrested after his co-founder plead guilty to fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Journal reported Watson was arrested in New York after Ozy COO and co-founder Samir Rao plead guilty to fraud charges. Watson will be arraigned “on charges of conspiring to commit securities fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud,” per the Journal.

The Ozy debacle was first reported back in 2021 by then-New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, whose bombshell story on potential fraud at the media company quickly led to its shuttering.

Watson announced shortly afterwards that the company would be re-launching — despite the many reports on its questionable and potentially illegal business practices.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

