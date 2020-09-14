Law&Crime Network launched a new nationally syndicated show Law&Crime Daily starting today in most major broadcast markets around the country.

The show, which is executive produced by Mediaite founder Dan Abrams and being distributed in partnership with Litton Entertainment, will cover court cases and true crime Monday to Friday. This is the first syndicated show for the Law&Crime Network which covers live trials and major crime stories and is available on major OTT platforms and cable systems.

Law&Crime Daily will be hosted and executive produced by attorney Aaron Keller — an anchor at the Law&Crime Network — and co-hosted by attorneys Terri Austin and Brian Buckmire.

“In the current political climate, big legal stories are often being ignored. Law&Crime Daily will fill that gap by focusing on the day’s most intriguing cases and investigations,” Dan Abrams said in a statement. “After the massive growth we have seen with the network over the last several months, including launches on major domestic and international cable providers, developing a syndicated show like this made sense to expose an entirely new audience to the leading live trial and true-crime news from Law&Crime.”

This week, Law&Crime Daily will air an exclusive interview with Charles Cox and Judy Cox, the parents of missing woman Susan Powell, who disappeared in December 2009 just a few years before her husband killed himself and their two sons. Amanda Knox will also be a guest in the show’s premiere week.

In a statement, Litton Entertainment President and CEO Dave Morgan said, “We are excited to partner with Dan Abrams and his stellar production team to continue to expand Litton’s programming slate that entertains and informs viewers.”

“The incredible depth of knowledge and insight from Aaron Keller, Terri Austin, and Brian G. Buckmire allows Law&Crime Daily to provide audiences with an inside view into the day’s most fascinating court cases,” he continued.

The syndicated market is a highly competitive one with Drew Barrymore becoming the biggest name to jump into the fray this season.

