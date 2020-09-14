Trump Says He’s Down to Participate in a 4-Hour Debate With Biden on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

President Donald Trump says he’s down for a four-hour debate with former Vice President Joe Biden — with podcast host Joe Rogan moderating.

The president declared his willingness to participate Monday morning tweet, after seeing a post from retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy discussing Rogan’s proposal. Kennedy appeared as a guest with Rogan last week during which the host of the widely-listened to podcast offered to referee a 4-hour showdown between Trump and Biden.

“Who wants this?” Kennedy said, of the debate.

“I do!” Trump replied — sharing Kennedy’s tweet.

Rogan outlined his offer last Friday, during the program with Kennedy.

“I’d want no one else in the room,” Rogan said. “And you would have to stream it live, so no one can edit it. And I’d want them in there for hours.”

Rogan has been fiercely critical of Biden’s mental acuity, and stated Friday that he does not believe Biden could withstand the rigors of a marathon debate.

“I don’t think Biden can handle that,” Rogan said. “I think Biden is — people get mad at me for saying this — I think there’s something wrong.”

The podcast host is even skeptical that Biden will go through with the three 90-minute debates currently on the books.

“I’ll bet you a hundred bucks it doesn’t happen,” Rogan said.

The Biden campaign has repeatedly stated that he will participate in all the debates sanctioned by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. That group has sanctioned, as has become custom, three debates between the candidates — the first of which is slated to take place on Sept. 29 with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderating.

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience. (The relevant portion begins at 1:58:00)

