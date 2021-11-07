Man Pulls Gun at Nashville Church Service, Gets Tackled and Disarmed by Pastor: Police Report

A 26-year-old man pulled a handgun at a Nashville church and waved it at the congregation, before being tackled by the pastor and several members of the congregation and disarmed.

According to a report by local ABC affiliate WKRN, Dezire Baganda sat near the front of the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, then “pulled out a gun and walked up to the altar where the pastor was praying along with several church members.”

Baganda then reportedly waved the gun around, pointing it at the congregation and telling them to “get up.” The church pastor “quickly tackled” Baganda, reported Fox 17 Nashville, and several other church members ran up to help the pastor wrestle the gun away from Baganda. Police praised the brave actions of the pastor and congregation members, confirming to reporters that they held Baganda down until police arrived and arrested him.

Baganda did not fire any shots before he was disarmed and restrained, and local media reported no injuries.

The pastor confirmed to police that Baganda had attended services at his church before, although he was not a member.

Baganda was charged with 15 counts of Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to News Channel 5, with additional charges expected to come at the beginning of the week.

