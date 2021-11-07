Michael Cohen Says ‘Living, Breathing Bogeyman’ Trump is Biden’s ‘Best Hope For Re-Election’

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen argued in an op-ed on Sunday that Donald Trump is probably President Joe Biden‘s “best hope for re-election.”

In an opinion piece published by The Guardian, Cohen said that the Republican upset in Virginia and narrow Democratic margin in New Jersey during the gubernatorial elections last week may not forecast elections in 2022, as Trump will likely take on a “prominent role and Democratic candidates can use him as a foil to attack Republicans.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) narrowly won re-election, while Virginia flipped red and elected Republican Glenn Youngkin to be the state’s next governor.

Cohen noted that Youngkin’s campaign may have been successful in part due to him keeping his distance from Trump. However, he argued, “that may be harder to do for Republican congressional candidates, many of whom regularly boast about their support for Trump.”

“Trump is likely to remain the gift that keeps on giving for Democrats – the living, breathing bogeyman under the bed who keeps their voters up at night,” Cohen continued. “As much as Democrats may want to run on their legislative agenda, the spectre of Trump could be their most effective strategy for maintaining power and is probably Biden’s best hope for re-election.”

