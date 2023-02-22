News Crew Member Shot Dead While Covering a Shooting That Happened Earlier in the Day

A member of a crew for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando was shot and killed on Wednesday while covering a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the day. The assailant shot and wounded at least one other member of the news crew.

Afterward, police say the suspect then shot a woman and her nine-year-old daughter, the latter of whom died. Her mother is reportedly in critical condition.

Police arrested 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses in connection with the shootings, which were reported around 4:05 p.m. ET.

The news crew was covering a shooting in Pine Hills, just outside of Orlando, where a 20-year-old woman was shot to death early Wednesday morning. Officials said they believe Moses is responsible for all three killings.

Police said Moses knew the 20-year-old victim.

“Moses has been formally charged for the murder of the woman in her 20s, authorities said, adding that it’s expected that he’ll be charged with the two additional shootings,” Local 10 News reported. “He has an extensive violent criminal history and was armed with a handgun when he was taken into custody, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.”

Spectrum News 13 said it is not releasing the names of the crew members at this moment.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com