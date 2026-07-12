Lindsey Graham’s 2016 Warning About Trump Goes Viral After His Death
Following the sudden death of Lindsey Graham early Sunday, a social media post from the late senator quickly resurfaced — a dispatch from 2016 in which he warned about President Donald Trump.
Graham was an early, vocal critic of Trump’s prior to the 2016 election. He was an early primary opponent of Trump’s in 2016, and did not endorse him after dropping out, or even in during the general election after Trump had won the nomination. Of course, Graham went on to become a staunch Trump ally and regular golf partner throughout his first and second terms in office.
But on Sunday, it was Graham’s May 2016 warning about Trump that got attention from many on the left.
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it,” Graham wrote.
Graham’s post came on May 3, 2016 — the day of the Indiana primary which proved to be the final straw for Trump’s two remaining GOP primary opponents, Ted Cruz and John Kasich. Both men dropped out soon after Trump topped Cruz by 17 points to win all of the state’s 57 delegates.
On Sunday, many on the left pried up Graham’s warning and called it prescient. Here’s a sampling:
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