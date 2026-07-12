Following the sudden death of Lindsey Graham early Sunday, a social media post from the late senator quickly resurfaced — a dispatch from 2016 in which he warned about President Donald Trump.

Graham was an early, vocal critic of Trump’s prior to the 2016 election. He was an early primary opponent of Trump’s in 2016, and did not endorse him after dropping out, or even in during the general election after Trump had won the nomination. Of course, Graham went on to become a staunch Trump ally and regular golf partner throughout his first and second terms in office.

But on Sunday, it was Graham’s May 2016 warning about Trump that got attention from many on the left.

“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it,” Graham wrote.

Graham’s post came on May 3, 2016 — the day of the Indiana primary which proved to be the final straw for Trump’s two remaining GOP primary opponents, Ted Cruz and John Kasich. Both men dropped out soon after Trump topped Cruz by 17 points to win all of the state’s 57 delegates.

On Sunday, many on the left pried up Graham’s warning and called it prescient. Here’s a sampling:

RIP Lindsey Graham. He was right all along. https://t.co/lylrM8DOik — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) July 12, 2026

WOW! Sen. Lindsey Graham never deleted this. pic.twitter.com/PhDlHcHHXJ — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 12, 2026

This tweet should be printed on his tombstone. https://t.co/6Zcj9sDyYv — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) July 12, 2026

One for the road. https://t.co/uuOsn6vBMX — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham’s gone, but this tweet will live on forever. He could have deleted it but he never did. One of the few things he ever got right. pic.twitter.com/cTc0NNUOF9 — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) July 12, 2026

The bill finally came due https://t.co/SUWK22Prtp — I Smoked Lindsey Graham (@BlackKnight10k) July 12, 2026

That’s one of the few times Lindsey Graham was actually truthful! https://t.co/91p8A6VpxC — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham was right in 2016, but he sadly ended up capitulating to Trump and being part of what he warned Americans about pic.twitter.com/ix8IaLg3F2 — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) July 12, 2026

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