Political extremists on both sides wasted little time racing to the bottom after the death of Lindsey Graham — with some far-left delivering callous epitaphs, and some on the far-right spreading conspiracy theories.

Young Turks host Ana Kasparian was one of the first prominent voices to weigh in on the far-left.

“Good riddance,” she posted on X.

https://x.com/AnaKasparian/status/2076193663189979328?s=20

To be sure, the South Carolina senator did not conjure up much favor amongst the far-left over the years — with many critics in that category regarding him a full-on warmonger. But despite Graham’s sudden passing, numerous far-left voices shared uncharitable post-mortems.

“Lindsey Graham was a terrible man who betrayed whatever values he had to kiss up to Trump just to stay, in his words, ‘relevant,'” wrote left-wing commentator Wajahat Ali. “He is now dead.”

Lindsey Graham was a terrible man who betrayed whatever values he had to kiss up to Trump just to stay, in his words, "relevant." He is now dead. https://t.co/LAOid4gD8i — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 12, 2026

Here’s a sampling of others expressing a similar sentiment:

Lindsey Graham was a simple, tragic man. He lacked a moral core. The great empty spaces of his life were filled with an insatiable need for “relevance.” He found it as a cast member in the most malignant reality show ever made.https://t.co/DoUCOvHC5t pic.twitter.com/048YQoNJmK — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 12, 2026

Miserable closet case war monger — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham advocated for dropping nuclear bombs on Gaza 🤣 RIP BOZO pic.twitter.com/29bS2IX8Vj — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 12, 2026

RIP Lindsey Graham. You taught me it was okay to be a coward whose only skill is debasing myself until death for a tiny, ultimately illusionary crumb of power. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 12, 2026

Not even rest will I wish these ghouls. Rot in piss, Lindsey Graham. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) July 12, 2026

Not to be outdone, notable names on the far-right also stood out by immediately suggesting that Graham’s death was suspicious. MAGA influencer Laura Loomer bombarded followers on her X feed with demands for an investigation.

“Earlier I said it should be investigated if Iran or Russia poisoned Senator Lindsey Graham who suddenly died last night very unexpectedly,” Loomer wrote on X. “It is worth noting Putin’s advisor Alexander Dugin called for Lindsey Graham to be ‘flattened’ exactly 4 months ago. Senator Graham returned from Ukraine yesterday where he was meeting with Zelensky about further US support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, and White House support for Graham’s proposal for increased Russian sanctions.”

MUST READ! Earlier I said it should be investigated if Iran or Russia poisoned Senator Lindsey Graham who suddenly died last night very unexpectedly. It is worth noting Putin’s advisor Alexander Dugin called for Lindsey Graham to be “flattened” exactly 4 months ago. Senator… https://t.co/4uiwOVD8Dj — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 12, 2026

Loomer also noted Russian state-owned outlet RT posting a clip of Iran state media celebrating Graham’s death.

“Russian state media is promoting Iran’s celebration of Lindsey Graham’s sudden death,” Loomer wrote. “This is very suspicious.

Russian state media is promoting Iran’s celebration of Lindsey Graham’s sudden death. This is very suspicious. https://t.co/Jjc7RqygLk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 12, 2026

And there are others on the far-right suggesting foul play:

https://x.com/JoeyMannarino/status/2076191875946405909?s=20

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/2076240569144385887?s=20

https://x.com/ValentinaForUSA/status/2076202456912994649?s=20

https://x.com/DrewPavlou/status/2076218177403617735?s=20

https://x.com/Realneo101/status/2076232679998083282?s=20

https://x.com/KylieJaneKremer/status/2076204682930749799?s=20

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