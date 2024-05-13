Senator Tuberville Claims Biden ‘Orchestrated’ Trump’s Prosecutions: ‘This All Comes from the White House’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) baselessly claimed that President Joe Biden is personally behind the prosecutions of former President Donald Trump.

Tuberville traveled to New York to attend Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan on Monday, where he said Trump is not being shown sufficient respect during the proceedings.

Hours later, he appeared in studio on Kudlow on Fox Business, where host Larry Kudlow said Trump’s prosecutions have “backfired” against Biden. The former president is also under indictment in three other jurisdictions – two of which are federal cases.

“The needle hasn’t moved and it’s probably backfired against Joe Biden,” the host said after noting the large turnout at a Trump rally in New Jersey on Saturday. “People see this for what it is. And it may be true, Senator Tuberville, from the other cases as well. Your thoughts?”

“You can tell this is all orchestrated,” Tuberville insisted. “And President Trump said that. This comes from President Biden. This all comes from the White House. All these indictments are coming from the White House, putting pressure on President Trump.”

Tuberville agreed with Kudlow that the criminal proceedings into Trump are somehow helping the ex-president.

“His numbers are way up,” the senator continued. “I think he’s ahead in every poll – except for one – in the swing states.

Trump is headed for a 2020 election rematch with Biden in November after the former’s indictments proved no obstacle to obtaining the Republican presidential nomination.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.