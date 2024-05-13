Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Rails Against Biden, ‘Dangerous Gender Ideologies’ in College Graduation Speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker used a recent college commencement speech call out President Joe Biden, gender ideology, and the pro-choice movement.

On Saturday, Butker joined the commencement ceremony at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He used that time to air his frustration about several issues he believes are plaguing the country.

At the root of many of those problems, according to Butker, is Biden.

“Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues,” Butker said during his speech. “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia — as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media — all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.

“Our nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people, it appears you can both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone. From the man behind the Covid lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.”

