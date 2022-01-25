A man was shot while waiting for medical care at a New York City hospital on Tuesday, and the shocking incident was all caught on video.

Just after lunchtime, a man was sitting in the emergency room at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx. The New York Post reported that was when another man opened fire:

Surveillance footage obtained by The Post shows the black-clad gunman pulling out his weapon as he runs from the ER’s front desk to the waiting area and aims it at his male victim. The victim, who was there to be treated for a previous injury, can be seen running around the waiting area looking for cover as the triggerman shoots him. The suspect then runs off.

The victim was struck in the forearm by one of four bullets that were fired at him. He is expected to recover.

The hospital issued a statement to WCBS in which it called the actions of the shooter “cowardly”:

This was a cowardly act in a space where New Yorkers come for healing and care. Our health care heroes swiftly took care of the shooting victim and took actions to protect the other patients in the waiting room. Our immediate focus is on caring for the patient and ensuring the safety of our staff. We are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct their investigation.

The suspect is still on the loose, the New York City Police Department said.

Watch above, via the New York Post.

