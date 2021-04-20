ABC News legal analyst and co-host of The View Sunny Hostin reacted with emotion and relief to the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of George Floyd.

“Because I am the mother of an 18-year-old boy who is now in South Africa, and I feel that he is safer in South Africa than he is in his own country,” Hostin said, her voice breaking with emotion, “I am so relieved that this is what justice finally looks like for my community.”

“While I know this does not bring George Floyd back to his family, to his loved ones, to his brother who we have heard from so eloquently, at least I believe now that the movement that we have seen since his murder on video for the world to see is not just a moment,” Hostin continued. “I really believe that this is a movement that we have seen, and for that I am so very thankful that perhaps we will see real change, much-needed change in this country.”

