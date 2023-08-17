Trump Actually Heeds Lawyers’ Advice, Cancels Press Conference About Alleged Voter Fraud

Former President Donald Trump said he is canceling a press conference that was scheduled for Monday at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort where he said he would present proof of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Since losing that contest, Trump has falsely claimed the election was rigged against him. In the waning days of his presidency, he attempted to overturn the results in states he lost, including Georgia, where he and 18 others were indicted on Monday in connection with those efforts.

The former president is also under election-related indictment in federal court in Washington, D.C., where he faces four counts. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in these cases, as well as two others in which he has been indicted.

On Tuesday, Trump said he would offer “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT” proving voter fraud occurred in Georgia. In response, his lawyers reportedly pleaded with him to cancel the press conference.

On Thursday night, Trump, a famously recalcitrant client, heeded their advice. He wrote on Truth Social:

Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!

Republican primary voters are largely unfazed, if not furious over the charges Trump faces in federal and state court. He is currently the runaway frontrunner to win the GOP nomination.

