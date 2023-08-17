Trump’s Lawyers Ask Him to Cancel Press Conference on Georgia Election Before He Makes Matters Worse, Jon Karl Reports

Donald Trump’s legal advisors reportedly implored him to drop his plans for a press conference on his Georgia voter fraud claims, because they think it will only make him more legally vulnerable to the charges against him.

ABC News Jon Karl reported on the fallout this week after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 co-defendants with RICO criminal offenses connected to their attempts to overturn the former president’s election defeat.

Trump’s Lawyers Ask Him to Cancel Press Conference on Georgia Election Before He Makes Matters Worse, Jon Karl ReportsKarl noted that between Trump’s enraged reactions to his fourth indictment, Trump announced on Truth Social that he would hold a press conference on Monday where he would produce a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable Report” that will supposedly prove he was right that Georgia’s 2020 election results were “rigged” by mass voter fraud.

“That press conference is now very much in doubt,” Karl said. “Multiple sources tell ABC News that Trump’s legal advisers have told him that holding such a press conference with more dubious claims about election fraud in Georgia would only complicate his legal problems. His lawyers have asked him to cancel that press conference. The status of it is now very much up in the air.”

Karl noted that Trump’s claims about the Georgia election have been “thoroughly disproven,” and Governor Brian Kemp (R) blasted the upcoming presser by pointing out that “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law.”

Ty Cobb, one of Trump’s former White House lawyers, recently agreed the press conference will probably be a bad idea for Trump, saying, “There’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him.”

Watch above via ABC.

