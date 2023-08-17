‘Dumbest Thing I’ve Seen In a Long Time’: Paul Begala Astonished At Pro-DeSantis Super PAC Leak

Democratic campaign veteran Paul Begala blasted a super PAC that supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ bid for president after it leaked a memo outlining possible debate strategies for the candidate.

On Thursday, the New York Times published excerpts from internal memos generated by the Never Back Down political action committee that had been posted online.

“1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times,” one memo stated. “2. State GRD’s positive vision 2-3 times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.”

The material also addresses the perception among many that DeSantis is awkward, suggesting he combat this by telling “a personal anecdote story about family, kids, Casey, showing emotion.”

During Thursday’s edition of The Source on CNN, host Kaitlan Collins asked Begala for his reaction, particularly regarding the memo’s advice about Trump.

“What do you make of the tactic that Desantis is being encouraged to take when it comes to Trump?” she asked.

“Leaking this is like, the dumbest thing I’ve seen in a long time, and I’ve seen a lot of dumb things,” he began. “If Governor DeSantis wants to defend Donald Trump, well that is Donald Trump’s job. He has plenty of defenders. I think he’s put himself, his people have put him in a terrible, terrible box because now, everything he says in the debate, we’re all going to say, ‘Oh that was scripted. That was false.'”

Begala went on to say Christie and Ramaswamy should send the PAC “a fruit basket” in gratitude. He went on to attack the governor.

“He’s a Ronbot 2.0,” Begala said. “But he’s just artificial and not very intelligent,” he concluded.

The strategy memo may likely be moot, as DeSantis and the rest of the non-Trump GOP field trail the former president by huge margins in the polls.

