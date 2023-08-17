Project Veritas Deletes Tweet Claiming Boss ‘Just Fired Us All’

The official Project Veritas Twitter account tweeted — and then deleted — a post claiming that much of the company’s staff had been laid off on Thursday, months after the ousting of founder James O’Keefe.

“SOS Hannah Giles just fired us all,” read the post, which was soon removed.

Quite an update from conservative undercover group Project Veritas’s official account. Hannah Giles is PV’s CEO, hired after James O’Keefe was pushed out earlier this year and was the other half of O’Keefe’s ACORN pimp sting. pic.twitter.com/tlyv9oxP7i — Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 17, 2023

Hannah Giles — who played the prostitute to O’Keefe’s pimp in the infamous 2009 ACORN sting video — was appointed CEO of Project Veritas earlier this year after O’Keefe was ousted from his position by the board of directors in February.

The conservative site Post Millennial claimed on Thursday that multiple staffers had been terminated via Zoom and that “Giles did not make an appearance.”

According to the website, five staffers were fired on Monday, with a further twenty fired on Thursday. Project Veritas CFO Tom O’Hara also allegedly resigned on Thursday in response to the layoffs.

There is a new CFO @project_veritas – George Skakel @Righthinker2 – the previous CFO Tom O’Hara resigned after seeing all his colleagues be fired. pic.twitter.com/CDYOtid0fp — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) August 17, 2023

One unnamed source told the Post Millennial that “donations dried up” following O’Keefe’s ousting in February and “never resumed.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also claimed on Thursday to have “received word” that Project Veritas “fired virtually its entire staff” and that “only a skeleton crew of HR and a few fundraisers remain.”

Project Veritas has not yet addressed the reports or the deleted Twitter post.

In May, it was revealed that Project Veritas was suing O’Keefe over his decision to set up a rival company, O’Keefe Media Group, in the wake of his ousting.

A few months later, Project Veritas board member Matthew Tyrmand resigned from his position and lashed out at O’Keefe, calling him a “vacuous succubus” and a “scumbag.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com