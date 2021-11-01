WATCH: Molotov Cocktail Attack Sets Brooklyn Deli in FLAMES, Forces Employees to Jump Through Wall of Fire

Stunning surveillance footage shows a Molotov cocktail being thrown into a Brooklyn deli, causing the establishment to burst up in flames.

The deli quickly caught on fire after someone threw a flaming bottle into the establishment, forcing the workers to escape before they were burned alive.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday at NR Rock Deli in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside of the establishment and was later released by the FDNY.

MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK: The #FDNY arrested Joel Mangal, 38, for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into a #Bed-Stuy deli on Saturday morning. Read more – https://t.co/QuLtCZEqlY pic.twitter.com/RjvVtR8hc4 — News12BK (@News12BK) November 1, 2021

The video also shows the suspect attempting to throw a second flaming bottle into the establishment but was stopped by a witness on the street, who knocked the cocktail out of the suspect’s hands, causing the sidewalk outside of the deli to catch on fire as well.

According to law enforcement, customer Joel Mangal allegedly threw the cocktail into the deli after getting into an argument with staff and has since been arrested.

Mohamed Abdulla, an employee at the family-run deli owned by his father, was working at the time of the attack, and said that the suspect also clashed with one of the deli’s regulars.

“After he had an argument with the regular customer, they went somewhere together, [he] came back, asked for the guy that was here,” he told the Daily News. “He started cussing and threatening and all of that, [thinking] that we was lying about it. After that, he just started cursing and broke the deli TV over there.”

Abdulla also alleged that the suspect said, “I’m gonna burn the building down,” after he was kicked out of the store,

“He threw it (the explosive) and said, ‘Go to hell!’” Abdulla added, also confirming that the good Samaritan who stopped the second attack was his neighbor.

“He was smoking a cigarette and drinking coffee outside,” Abdulla said. “I thank him every minute I see him.”

In the video footage, Abdulla can be seen running through a wall of flames, his shoe catching on fire has he narrowly escaped the building.

“I chased him to the subway. Me and my cousins chased him and held him until the cops came and arrested him,” Abdulla said.

Mangal who was charged with assault, arson, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief, was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail during his arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon.”

Watch above, via CBS.

