Trump Says ‘Israel Literally Owned Congress’ Until a Few Years Ago, Wonders Why More American Jews Didn’t Vote for Him

Former President Donald Trump said in a recent interview Israel “literally owned Congress” until a few years ago.

During the interview with The Post Millennial’s Ari Hoffman, the conversation turned towards the Abraham Accords and what the Trump administration did for Israel.

Trump said he thinks “breaking up the Iran nuclear deal” was the biggest thing he did for Israel, before claiming he’s been “affectionately told” he could easily win if he ran for Prime Minister.

He went on to say “they like me more” there than Jews in the United States.

If you look at the vote, it’s incredible that I didn’t get the kind of a vote from Jewish people that you would think I would get. Jewish people in this country, many of them, do not like Israel.

“I’m so surprised, because you would have thought that between all of the things I did…” he continued, again expressing confusion at how he didn’t do “better with the Jewish vote.”

After Hoffman talked about Trump supporters in Israel, the former president said that up until a few years ago “Israel literally owned Congress.”

The biggest change I’ve seen in Congress is Israel literally owned Congress, you understand that, ten years ago, 15 years ago. And it was so powerful. It was so powerful. And today it’s almost the opposite. You have between AOC and Omar and these people that hate Israel, they hate it with a passion, they’re controlling Congress, and Israel is not a force in Congress anymore. I mean, it’s just amazing. I’ve never seen such a change.

“They had such power, Israel had such power, and rightfully, over Congress, and now it doesn’t. It’s incredible.”

Back in 2019, Trump said any American Jews voting for Democrats are showing “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

You can watch above, via The Post Millennial.

h/t Haaretz

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com