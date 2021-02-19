WATCH: Shocking Video Shows News Crew Robbed at Gunpoint in Middle of Report

comScore Reporter and Crew Robbed at Gunpoint Filming in Ecuador

By Aidan McLaughlinFeb 19th, 2021, 8:34 am

A reporter and his crew were robbed at gunpoint in Ecuador, their camera capturing the entire terrifying moment on tape.

DirectTV Sports reporter Diego Ordinola was filming a shot outside the Estadio Monumental in Ecuador last Friday when a thief armed with a handgun aimed it directly at members of the crew and demanded they hand over their phones.

The thief, wearing a face mask, swatted away Ordinola’s microphone and eventually took a phone from one of the crew members. The crew followed him and filmed his escape on a scooter.

In a tweet posted after the robbery, Ordinola thanked his followers for their messages of support. “Let’s unite to eradicate crime in Ecuador,” he wrote.

