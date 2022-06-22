Woman Held Hostage Sends Desperate Note Through Grubhub Order

A New York woman was rescued from a hostage situation after sending a desperate note attached to a Grubhub order.

The restaurant that received the delivery order, The Chipper Truck in the Bronx, released the note the customer sent through a Facebook post detailing what had happened.

“This morning around 5 am a girl was saved from a 5 hour hostage situation. She ordered a delivery through Grubhub to our restaurant and added this note,” the statement reads.

The woman’s note is not entirely clear, though it was likely written under heavy duress, and she is clear about one thing: “call the police.”

“Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” was written in the “additional instructions” section for the delivery order. The note was attached to a 5 AM order for an Irish breakfast sandwich and a cheeseburger.

“People normally put notes like, ‘Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?’ But never something like this,” employee Alicia Berme told CBS News about the incident.

Staff who received the order called police after contacting the restaurant’s owners. Police responded to the situation and arrested 32-year-old suspect Kemoy Royal, who is being charged with rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and sexual abuse, according to NBC News. The woman is 24 years old, and Royal was charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, and assault earlier this month after being accused of trying to rape a 26-year-old woman.

“I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us. Thankfully we were open and able to help her,” the restaurant said in their statement.

