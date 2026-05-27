‘Stupid Kid’: Fox’s Larry Kudlow Calls Mamdani a ‘Throwback to Stalin’

Fox Business anchor Larry Kudlow branded New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) a “stupid kid” who sounds more like Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin than an American politician after Mamdani introduced his new plan to create hundreds of thousands of rent-stabilized apartments.

The veteran host skewered the project on The Money Show on Wednesday. Kudlow started off by sarcastically saluting the 34-year-old mayor, saying he was “proud of him” for being true to his democratic socialist roots — but that’s where the compliments ended.

“It’s just pure communist, pure Stalinism,” Kudlow said.

“He’s actually a throwback to Stalin in the ’20s, ’30s, and 40s, when the Soviet Union would confiscate the means of production. They would take out the steel mills and the iron mills and the railroads from any private sector hands,” Kudlow continued. “You know, this stupid kid is doing the same thing, because it’s what he thinks is the right thing to do.”

His remarks came a day after Mamdani unveiled his housing plan, which includes developing 200,000 new, rent-stabilized apartments in NYC and preserving another 200,000 already being used. Mamdani said he plans on spending $5.6 billion on public housing over the next five years as part of a larger, $22 billion housing plan.

One of Mamdani’s campaign slogans last year was “Freeze the Rent” last year. At the time, Mamdani said his plan was to halt rent increases on 1 million units in New York.

Kudlow on Wednesday said Mamdani’s plan showed the Democratic Party is increasingly adopting full-blown socialism.

“Nowadays, the modern socialist Democratic Party uses regulatory apparatus to do this kind of thing,” Kudlow said. “This kid’s coming in and just, he’s just taking the assets and changing ownership… I mean, it’s like setting up little Soviets.”

“The Soviet Union hung around a while,” co-host Brian Brenberg said, before asking, “is he doomed, or does this having staying power?”

“He’s just gonna have his fling and then people are going to boot him out,” Kudlow predicted. “Just boot him out of here.

Watch above via Fox Business.

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