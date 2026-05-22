Trump Crows About His ‘4 More Years’ Merch: ‘Drives Radical Left Lunatics Crazy’

President Donald Trump rattled off his greatest hits at a rally in Rockland County, New York, Friday, prompting the crowd to break into a chant of “Four more years!”

Trump ranted against “Dumocrats,” open borders, and “men in women’s sports,” before touting his tax policies and stock market wins.

“I cut tremendous amounts of taxes in my first term. We had the greatest, most successful economy in history. And, by the way, we’re blowing it away in this term. So, today, we just, an amazing thing happened. They said it couldn’t happen for four years. An amazing thing. The Dow Jones hit 50,702!” Trump said to cheers.

“And the S&P is way over 7,000. So, these were two things they said he won’t be able to do. When I first got elected, they said he won’t be able to do that. There is no way he’s going to be able to do that in his first term. Which is, my first term of numerous terms. By the way, you know we’re a three-term president. We just don’t want the results. We don’t want — we won three times, but we only want the results of the first and the third,” Trump said, delighting in the exuberant “four more years” chants that broke out in the crowd.

“We have a hat. The hat says ‘Four more years.’ It drives the radical left lunatics crazy!” Trump said to more applause.

“But we did all of the different things, and we’ve saved you from $10,000 to $40,000 a year, the people in Rockland. Over a million New Yorkers claimed the deduction this year. You’re able to write off nearly $22,000 on average putting thousands of dollars back in your pockets, and these are all Republican tax cuts. The Democrats voted against every one of these tax cuts. Every one,” Trump continued.

“They voted, as an example, in favor of open borders. They voted against the border. They voted against the wall. They voted against the sanity of when we talk about men playing in women’s sports. I tell you how ridiculous it is.”

Trump then told a story of a “male” athlete who competed in a women’s weightlifting competition.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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