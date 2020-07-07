Writer Claims Prince Andrew Videotaped by Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Writer Christina Oxenberg, who reportedly had a number of run-ins with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, claimed in an interview on Monday that Prince Andrew was “one of many Johns” who “were videotaped by Ghislaine.”

Speaking to the Sun, Oxenberg — the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia — said, “I think she thinks she can get out, obviously she’s planning on trading [information].”

“She’s really evil, she’s caused so much hellish damage for a human being, she will now try and find a way to wriggle out of it,” Oxenberg continued, adding, “Jeffrey paid her a lot of money to do this, she was patted on the head, she did it willingly, she didn’t have a gun to her head.”

Oxenberg also alleged Prince Andrew had been video-taped by Maxwell, claiming, “He is one of many Johns, all of whom were video-taped by Ghislaine,” and that Maxwell saw him as one of her “get out of jail free cards.”

“He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him,” Oxenberg declared. “Friends don’t tape friends.”

Oxenberg called Prince Andrew “thick as a plank,” but said Maxwell is “a depraved predatory child sex abuser, big difference.”

In January, it was reported that Prince Andrew had “provided zero cooperation” to FBI investigators.

The prince has denied allegations made against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and in November he claimed to have stayed with Epstein only because “it was a convenient place to stay.”

