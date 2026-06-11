Jen Psaki Roasts Trump Over ‘Nipple Abuse’ Meeting — In Same Situation Room as Bin Laden Raid

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki mocked the stunning meeting on unconfirmed claims of “nipple abuse” by President Donald Trump, comparing it to the iconic viewing of the Osama bin Laden raid.

Maggie Haberman and co-author Jonathan Swan dropped an epic deep dive on Wednesday, based on their upcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, that included a stunning account of a Situation Room meeting on the release of the Epstein Files that veered into what the authors described as “the nipple materials.”

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host recounted the meeting and noted “this is a meeting that took place in the part of the White House where Barack Obama watched the strike that killed Osama bin Laden.”

She added that “Trump’s team used it to talk about nipples, which tells you everything you need to know”:

PSAKI: The highest inflation in three years. He loves it. He couldn’t have asked for better news. And while Trump doesn’t seem to think higher prices are worth worrying about, or maybe he doesn’t understand what inflation is, today, we learn just what this administration does consider a crisis worthy of their attention. A bombshell new report today in “The New York Times” details how top Trump officials spent multiple days starting last summer, meeting in the Situation Room, trying to figure out how to deal with the political fallout from their botched handling of the Epstein files. Now, that reporting includes a number of completely bananas details, including how the guy who is next in line to the presidency. Yes, Manchurian, J.D. Vance proposed asking Tucker Carlson to bail them out by interviewing Epstein’s coconspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. One official described one of the situation room meetings as surreal after the whole thing devolved into a lengthy discussion about nipples. Again, this is a meeting that took place in the part of the White House where Barack Obama watched the strike that killed Osama bin Laden, and Trump’s team used it to talk about nipples, which tells you everything you need to know. And I’m going to have much more on that reporting later on this hour. And talk to Robert Garcia as well. But meanwhile, Trump seems to be giving the bulk of his attention to other things he cares more about, like, say, holding a cage match, a fight on the White House lawn to celebrate his 80th birthday this weekend. Because nothing says Rome is burning like building a big, heinous Colosseum to overshadow the seat of America’s democratic government. He’s also spending his time, well, falling asleep on live TV while attending an NBA championship game between the Knicks and the Spurs. There he is on the left. Yep. Seems very sleepy to me. And there’s no comfort any of us can actually even take in the people he has put in charge of the government while he nods off. He’s appointed a 38-year-old hatchet man and real estate nepo baby to be in charge of America’s intelligence community, despite the fact that he has zero experience for that job. And this week, we learned that guy is going to officially assume his new role next Friday. And Trump is officially nominated his personal attorney to be the next permanent head of the justice department. Perhaps it’s because Trump liked the way Todd Blanche handled all of those, well sensitive nipple conversations in the Situation Room. Who knows? May have been a factor. We don’t know.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

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