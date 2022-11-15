How Apple Plans to Help Control Drunk Driving With New Breathalyzer Feature

Sponsored by: Virginia Crimial Defense Attorney Price Benowitz LLP

Statistically, about 32 people in the US die each day due to drunk driving. Despite the dangerous effect and ban across the states, many people still hit the roads with alcohol in their systems.

To control this issue, perhaps technology might be able to help in a way. Tech giant, Apple, has recently unveiled a new patent designed to curb drinking and driving.

With the new application, Apple can test the user’s alcohol levels before driving. Apple is globally known for its inventiveness and development , and this move is proof of its vision.

The Technology and How It Works

Apple first announced its car key feature in 2020, and later, they expanded on it. The car key feature uses NFC technology to communicate with the car. To use it, you must place your Apple device on top of the NFC reader, which is in the car.

After this, the Car Key will be available in the Wallet app. After configuration is complete, Car Key would automatically work without having to unlock the phone or open any app.

You must contact your car manufacturer to know if your car is compatible with the feature. It requires an iPhone XS or later. You can also use an iPhone SE (2nd generation) with the latest iOS version.

Apple Watches are also compatible. You can use an Apple Watch Series 5 or later or an Apple Watch SE with the latest version of watchOS.

You may also want to try out passive entry or the remote features on compatible cars. Apple allows you to do this with an iPhone 11 or later or an Apple Watch Series 6 or later. Very importantly, an Apple ID signed in to iCloud is required.

With the new patent, Apple is introducing a breathalyzer feature to enhance the car key feature. With this, iPhones and Apple Watches would be equipped with a modified infrared spectrometer. This would provide data about typical blood alcohol and ammonia levels.

If the reading is significantly high, Car Key will restrict the user. This would be done by locking the car doors or preventing the car from moving.

Breath testing is not the only test; the application would also provide extra tasks like arithmetic, puzzles, and reaction time games. This will help test if users are too drunk if the initial result is inconclusive.

Sometimes a restricted user may try to remove the restriction before the time elapses. When this happens, one or more unlocking criteria must be satisfied before removing the temporary restriction.

How Important Is This Technology?

According to The NHTSA, drunk drivers make up about 30 percent of crash fatalities in the United States. From 2011 to 2020, about 10,500 people lost their lives to drunk-driving-related crashes.

Apple’s idea is commendable, considering the alarming statistics and effects of drunk driving. Moreover, if it is adopted, there will be certain benefits, like improving road safety and legal matters.

Is this Technology the Solution?

Undoubtedly, Apple’s new patent would go a long way in creating more awareness concerning drunk driving. In addition, the feature will provide people with drinking habits and assistance and support. But this may not stop drunk driving significantly.

The use of the feature is still subordinate to the user. It would require discipline from the drivers. A driver may choose not to activate the breathalyzer; they could easily choose not to use the feature and drive recklessly without being restricted. However, it is still a thoughtful technology by Apple and must be commended regardless.

