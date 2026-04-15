Ben Shapiro Slams JD Vance for ‘Honoring Garbage’ Like Tucker Carlson and Theo Von

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Ben Shapiro gave Vice President JD Vance a stern lecture for humoring “terrible low IQ slop” from podcasters like Theo Von and MAGA fan-turned-critic Tucker Carlson, saying it undermines his credibility and shows his strategy for building a conservative coalition is “deeply flawed.”

The right-wing media star called out Vance on his namesake show on Wednesday.

Shapiro slammed Vance for recommending Von’s program at a Turning Point USA event the night before, with the vice president saying Von was “incredible” and funny. He also criticized Vance for being unwilling to denounce Carlson amid his recent feud with President Donald Trump.

“So here’s the bottom line: It is not possible to humor low IQ slop and then assume it will not have consequences,” Shapiro said. “Honoring garbage is exacerbating garbage.”

He continued:

Laughing along with the purveyors of b*llshit, while occasionally tut-tutting, and then when push comes to shove, defending the overall importance of grifters and nuts, popularizes the worst ideas. And that matters. It matters, because when the same figures push the demoralization opp that America is run by nefarious forces beyond your control. When you prop up and promote those people who do that sort of stuff, you make people’s lives worse. You’re making American politics worse, and that does make the world a worse place. Terrible low IQ slop ideas have consequences. Stop burnishing them.

Shapiro’s criticism comes after Carlson has ripped the Trump admin over the Iran war, saying it is being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel. Carlson also called the joint U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

Trump has punched back at Carlson a few times over the last month. He called Carlson “low IQ” last week and followed that up by saying Carlson and other commentators like Megyn Kelly were “NUT JOBS.”

Shapiro said you have to “feel a little bit bad” for Vance because Carlson “helped” him become vice president; Carlson’s son also works as his deputy press secretary.

But Shapiro said that does not excuse Vance giving Carlson a pass for “drawing solidarity with America’s enemies, including Russia and China, while declaring that we in the United States are the unfree pawns of nefarious forces.”

Von, meanwhile, went on a now-viral rant on Joe Rogan’s show about “all of [America’s] f*ckin’ money goin’ to Israel and using it to f*ckin’ genocide people.” Von kept going, saying, “Satan is amongst us.”

“We gotta get you off those antidepressants son, you’re losin’ your f*ckin’ marbles,” Rogan told him.

Watch Shapiro above.

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