GOP Senator Argues His Party Deserves to Lose the Majority: ‘We’ve Gotten One Bill Passed’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) joined Benny Johnson’s podcast on Wednesday and lambasted his own party, even going so far as to suggest Republicans do not deserve to keep their majorities in Congress.

“You know, what would happen if Tommy Tuberville ran the show? And you will, in Alabama. You know, what would be happening in order to preserve our culture here?” asked Johnson in a conversation about preserving “America First.”

“Well, we, again, put our priorities in the right place, which are not in the right place right now. Forget everything in the background. Let’s look at a guy that got 80 million votes — that weren’t Democrat or Republican. They were just Americans. They didn’t vote Republican or Democrat,” Tuberville replied, adding:

Everything that goes on up here, Benny, is about, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get reelected. We’ve got to keep the majority.’ Well, hell, we ain’t done anything in the majority. Why should we keep the majority? We’ve gotten one bill passed, and that was President Trump pushing and pushing and pushing, and it took us 18 hours to get Republicans to vote for it — 18 hours straight on the Senate floor. And it’s embarrassing that we’re up here raising money to continue with the same people being up here. It’s just nonsense.

“It’s really nonsense. And again, I meet with people — I meet with pharmacists that are going under because of PBMs, which is basically a federal government giveaway and a theft ring. They’ve taken money from our pharmacists who are going under. And in my state, being a rural state, our pharmacy is the hospital, the doctor’s office, and the meeting place for these rural areas,” he continued, concluding:

So we don’t look at the little things. We look at the big picture instead of looking at all the small things around our country that we’re losing. And as you said, you know, we’ve got these third-world people coming here. These Muslims? Now, wait a minute. You know, they call it a religion. What religion do you know that says, ‘If you’re not in our religion, we’re going to kill you — we want you dead’? I mean, that’s not a religion. That’s a cult. And they took over Europe. It’s gone. They’re coming here by the thousands, and nobody’s worried about it.

Tuberville is not seeking reelection in November and chose instead to run for governor of Alabama.

Listen to the full conversation here.

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