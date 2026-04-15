Marjorie Taylor Greene Alleges Trump Said If Her Son Were Killed Amid Death Threats, It Would Be Her Fault

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Piers Morgan on Tuesday that President Donald Trump showed “no compassion” when she contacted him over increased death threats against her and her children.

Greene joined Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss her break with the president and her recent criticism of Trump’s war with Iran. Greene’s fallout with the president began with her push to release documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein, but reached new levels in recent weeks after Trump threatened to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran, after which Greene called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against him.

After Trump posted a now-deleted image depicting himself as Jesus, Greene called the post “blasphemy,” a claim she expanded on with Morgan.

“I think it shocked everyone,” she said. “And then he comes out and says, ‘Oh, no. That was me being a doctor,'” which was absolutely ridiculous. Everyone knows that’s not him being a doctor. That was him literally trying to replace God, which is Antichrist, and that is an antichrist spirit.”

The president has attacked Greene repeatedly since she first began voicing opposition, attacks she has claimed on multiple occasions have fueled the hundreds of death threats against her. The former congresswoman told Morgan that she reached out to Trump after those threats began to escalate against one of her children, calling the president’s response the “nail in the coffin” in her split with Trump.

Read their exchange below:

GREENE: The only time I reached out to him was via text message after I had resigned and he had been attacking me, and I was receiving, I can’t even count how many death threats. But the death threats escalated on one of my children, and I had sent those death threats to the FBI director Kash

Patel. I sent them to the Vice President JD Vance, Susie Wiles, James Blair, and I even texted the president, and I was so upset over death threats on my children because of him. And you know, the quotes in the death threat were from what the president had been calling me, a traitor. And I’m not a traitor to my country. Standing up for rape victims doesn’t make me a traitor. And I reached out to the president to let him know this is what’s happening because what you’re saying about me, and he was very unkind about these death threats. And so that was our last exchange was on text message. MORGAN: What did he say to you? GREENE: He basically blamed me. He had no compassion for death threats on my children. He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault. MORGAN: Really? GREENE: Yes. MORGAN: Wow. GREENE: Yeah, It was– it was– and I said back to him, I said, “No one’s children should ever be the victim of death threats or have any kind of political violence brought on them because of our politics, because of our disagreements.” He had no compassion whatsoever. MORGAN: What do you feel about that? I mean, you knew Donald Trump very well. You were very close to him. You were very friendly, supportive, and so on. To reach that point in your relationship, how do you feel about that? GREENE: I thought that tells me exactly who– it’s like a nail in the coffin. It tells me exactly who Donald Trump is. Some of my biggest political enemies would never say that to me. Democrats that I may have had disagreements with in Congress would have never said that to me. No one’s ever said those type of words to me. I don’t know what kind of person basically has no compassion or care to someone’s child being threatened to be killed. It’s just– it’s unimaginable really.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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