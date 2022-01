Fox News’ Neil Cavuto slightly trailed MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace for the second day in a row on Friday, in terms of total average viewers. Wallace’s 1.45 million total average viewers just edged out Cavuto’s 1.40 million viewers at 4 p.m. It is worth noting, however, that Wallace’s total is an average of both her two hours on-air from 4-6 p.m. – while Cavuto’s number reflects only his 4-5 p.m. show.

While Wallace scored a rare win in her time slot, Fox News dominated the competition in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Every Fox News program beat CNN and MSNBC in the demo, with the exception of CNN Newsroom at 3 p.m., which brought in 255,000 demo viewers. Newsroom was apparently boosted by the sentencing of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, which was announced during the show.

Rachel Maddow, who regularly leads the non-Fox shows in the demo lagged behind with 187,000 viewers. Tucker Carlson won the demo with 487,000 viewers, followed closely behind by The Five at 483,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

971 NEW DAY:

290 MORNING JOE:

820 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

13 ELEMENTARY:

14 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1325 NEW DAY:

403 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

103 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1627 NEW DAY:

491 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1760 CNN NEWSROOM:

682 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

764 NATIONAL REPORT:

169 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1773 CNN NEWSROOM:

768 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

711 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

62 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1823 AT THIS HOUR:

811 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

645 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

136 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1891 INSIDE POLITICS:

760 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

746 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

153 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

244 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1555 CNN NEWSROOM:

738 MTP DAILY:

746 — BLUE BLOODS:

200 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1408 CNN NEWSROOM:

723 KATY TUR REPORTS:

827 AMERICAN AGENDA:

165 BLUE BLOODS:

290 3p STORY, THE:

1447 CNN NEWSROOM:

1044 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

976 — BLUE BLOODS:

343 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1402 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

903 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1453 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

226 BLUE BLOODS:

389 5p FIVE, THE:

3311 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

880 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

227 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

152 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2369 SITUATION ROOM:

711 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1299 SPICER & CO:

279 DONLON REPORT, THE:

63 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1890 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

678 REIDOUT:

1290 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

311 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

55 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2953 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

694 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1386 STINCHFIELD:

212 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

52 9p HANNITY:

2412 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

654 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1712 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

124 NEWSNATION PRIME:

39 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1876 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

580 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1076 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

114 BANFIELD:

29 11p GUTFELD!:

1889 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

431 11TH HOUR:

709 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

118 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

15

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

181 NEW DAY:

40 MORNING JOE:

93 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 ELEMENTARY:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

193 NEW DAY:

41 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

243 NEW DAY:

67 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

282 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

96 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

288 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

52 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

276 AT THIS HOUR:

158 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

56 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 12p OUTNUMBERED:

305 INSIDE POLITICS:

164 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

78 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

36 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

154 MTP DAILY:

62 — BLUE BLOODS:

41 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

252 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 KATY TUR REPORTS:

80 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

57 3p STORY, THE:

211 CNN NEWSROOM:

255 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

99 — BLUE BLOODS:

77 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

270 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

197 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

136 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

63 5p FIVE, THE:

483 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

214 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

47 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

427 SITUATION ROOM:

184 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

143 SPICER & CO:

33 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

372 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

161 REIDOUT:

135 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

487 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

136 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

159 STINCHFIELD:

16 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

344 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

119 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

187 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

29 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

289 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

135 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

102 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

27 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

330 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

82 11TH HOUR:

80 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

17 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 620,000

Fox: 1.69 million

MSNBC: 916,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 128,000

Fox News: 282,000

MSNBC: 94,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 643,000

Fox News: 2.41 million

MSNBC: 1.39 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 373,000

MSNBC: 149,000

