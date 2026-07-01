JD Vance Says Dems Should Work With GOP to Lower Housing, Gas Prices Despite Bipartisan Support of Bill Trump Refuses to Sign

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham he “would love it” if Democrats worked with Republicans on issues that matter to Americans, instead of operating “purely out of resentment.”

Vance proclaimed Democrats are more interested in communism than in working for the American people on housing and gas prices.

The vice president’s remarks came as Congress recently passed a bipartisan housing bill, which Republicans touted as a tool to help lower costs. The bill stalled when President Donald Trump refused to sign it.

Speaking on The Ingraham Angle Tuesday, Vance slammed what he said were the concerns prioritized by the Democratic Party and insisted the opposition is more interested in communism:

I unfortunately fear that the direction the Democrats are headed. It is communism, Laura. This is not raising taxes a little bit. However much we might disagree with that. This is abolishing the police, this is letting criminals run amok in your cities. This is flood your country with low wage third world immigrants, and importantly, it’s confiscating wealth. Not because we want to make anybody’s life better but purely out of resentment, out of an attack on the people who have that wealth to begin with. It really is something we haven’t seen in the United States of America, in the history of our politics. And Laura, I think it actually is a consequence of the fact that the Democrat party has become run by the universities and by the professors. This is not working class union Democrats. This is not socially conservative people who just want a fair shake at life — this is fundamentally a view that the United States is an evil country that must be dismantled from the ground and then built back up. That’s communism at its core, and you see more and more momentum in that direction from the Democratic party. Frankly, Laura, I would love it, if Democrats were willing — not that they will agree with Republicans all the time, but if they were willing to work with us on lowering housing prices, on lowering gasoline prices, on actually making the lives of American citizens better. We could have some real bipartisan compromise. That’s not what they’re talking about. They are talked abolishing the police and letting criminals rule our cities. That’s a fundamental transformation of the Democratic party. It’s very bad for our country.

Watch above via Fox News.

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