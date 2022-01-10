Peter Doocy Asks Jen Psaki How ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ is Real if They Both Still Got Covid, Gets Obvious Answer

Fox News’ Peter Doocy launched his name onto Twitter’s trending list again on Monday, for the usual reason: a verbal sparring match with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

This time, the subject was President Joe Biden’s comments about the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m tripled vaxxed, still got COVID,” said Doocy. “You’re triple vaxxed, still got COVID. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”

Psaki noted that she, like Doocy, had a recent bout of Covid-19, with fortunately only minor symptoms.

“There is a huge difference between that, and being unvaccinated,” Psaki emphasized. “You are seventeen times more likely to go to the hospital if you’re not vaccinated, twenty times more likely to die. And those are significant, serious statistics. So yes, the impact for people who are unvaccinated is far more dire than those who are vaccinated.”

Doocy followed up, asking if Biden would “update his language” to reflect the issue of breakthrough cases, and Psaki replied that both Biden and she had acknowledged there would be breakthrough cases, but again, “there is a significant difference between being hospitalized or dying, and being vaccinated with more mild symptoms.”

Many blue check Twitter users rolled their eyes at Doocy, viewing his question as one with an obvious answer.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s press briefing, when Doocy will ask why seatbelt laws have not completely eliminated traffic deaths. https://t.co/nx0FY8cyu1 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 10, 2022

D.C., where Doocy spends most of his waking hours, recently reported that basically all hospitalized COVID-19 cases are now of the unvaccinated. (Much the same with deaths.) Since Jan. 2021, only 2.8% of COVID hospitalizations were of people who had gotten the vaccine. https://t.co/ac3eHwy7Z8 — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 10, 2022

This tweet, however, from the Washington Post’s Paul Farhi, might best sum up the entire kerfuffle.

The fact that both are back at work and can have this exchange says a lot about the efficacy of vaccines. https://t.co/tCBo90qgU6 — Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 10, 2022

“The fact that both are back at work and can have this exchange says a lot about the efficacy of vaccines,” he wrote.

Indeed.

