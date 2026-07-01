The socialists are coming, Fox News’ Stuart Varney warned Wednesday, and they’ll win elections in November with their “tax the rich” campaigns if conservatives aren’t careful.

Varney also cited a number of factors that could sway voters this fall: support for universal healthcare, “Trump hatred,” and general antipathy toward Elon Musk.

“Conservatives assume that the socialist surge will soon fade. They believe voters outside big cities will reject a socialist message,” Varney began. “There may be some wishful thinking here.”

Should the Democratic Socialists of America campaign on “wacky, way out ideas” such as supporting transgender athletes in women’s sports or ending fossil fuel use, they will be “laughed out of court,” he continued. But other issues might “resonate.”

“For example, tax the rich,” Varney said. “You know, jealousy is at the heart of socialism, and the public’s heard all about our newly minted billionaires, and the first trillionaire, Elon Musk. They are not really universally popular, are they? Here’s the easy argument: ‘You’ve got all that money, why can’t you pony up a little more tax to relieve our misery?’ Like it or not, that plays well.”

There’s something else to worry about, too, he said: socialists are young.

“Have you noticed the age of the socialists who are winning?” Varney asked. “They’re young, and energetic, and very good with social media. That counts for something these days.”

He continued, “And I hate to say it, but the anti-Semitism that has infected the left, and the Trump hatred which dominates the left, does have some support around our country. Sum it up like this: if the left keeps pushing defund the police, open the border, no deportations, men in women’s sports, and losing issues, they will not be forming a government anytime soon, but if they go big with tax the rich and lots of free stuff for everyone else, they may do better than most of us would like.”

Varney appeared to be sounding the warning bells about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, (D) as well as Mamdani-endorsed candidates Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, and Darializa Avila Chevalier, all of whom won their congressional races this summer. Melat Kiros, a DSA-backed candidate, also won her congressional race in Colorado.

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