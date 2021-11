As the highly anticipated verdict was read in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial on Friday afternoon, Fox News saw a surge in total viewers compared to the day before while CNN and MSNBC remained relatively steady during the day and saw a drop during prime time.

In total day, Fox News saw its viewership reach 2.45 million, compared to 2 million the day before. CNN reached 678,000 total average viewers during the day, an increase from 609,000 the day before. MSNBC meanwhile dipped from 990,000 viewers Thursday to 983,000 on Friday as the verdict was announced.

Fox News scored a whopping 3.813 million average total viewers during its prime time coverage on Friday between 8 and 10 p.m. — compared to 3 million the day before.

CNN, on the other hand, had 726,000 average total viewers during its prime time coverage, compared to 799,000 the day before. MSNBC dropped to 1.4 million total prime time average viewers compared to 1.5 million the day before.

Leading the day in the ratings was Tucker Carlson Tonight which blew away its time slot competitors on CNN and MSNBC, but also, notably beat The Five with a total viewership of 4.3 million to 4.2 million — respectively.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1088 NEW DAY:

332 MORNING JOE:

934 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

5 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

39 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1539 NEW DAY:

430 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

110 MORNING IN AMERICA:

20 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1839 NEW DAY:

484 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2021 CNN NEWSROOM:

648 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

974 NATIONAL REPORT:

215 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1771 CNN NEWSROOM:

726 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

862 — JAG:

84 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1889 AT THIS HOUR:

652 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

674 — JAG:

138 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2127 INSIDE POLITICS:

659 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

837 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

207 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

161 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

3162 CNN NEWSROOM:

1233 MTP DAILY:

1192 TROOPATHON 2021:

161 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

183 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

3578 CNN NEWSROOM:

1273 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1147 AMERICAN AGENDA:

298 BLUE BLOODS:

207 3p STORY, THE:

3222 CNN NEWSROOM:

1086 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

934 — BLUE BLOODS:

303 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2654 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

881 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1296 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

345 BLUE BLOODS:

265 5p FIVE, THE:

4203 SITUATION ROOM:

875 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

338 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

103 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3172 SITUATION ROOM:

720 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1250 SPICER & CO:

358 DONLON REPORT, THE:

56 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2817 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

695 REIDOUT:

1258 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

414 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

36 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4323 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

766 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1289 STINCHFIELD:

253 NEWSNATION PRIME:

39 9p HANNITY:

3788 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

746 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2029 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

155 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3329 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

665 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

899 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

164 BANFIELD:

28 11p GUTFELD!:

2354 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

435 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

809 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

183 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

178 NEW DAY:

54 MORNING JOE:

102 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

11 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

252 NEW DAY:

89 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

262 NEW DAY:

104 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

356 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

96 NATIONAL REPORT:

23 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

314 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

105 — JAG:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

301 AT THIS HOUR:

141 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

48 — JAG:

5 12p OUTNUMBERED:

332 INSIDE POLITICS:

119 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

88 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

16 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

620 CNN NEWSROOM:

318 MTP DAILY:

173 TROOPATHON 2021:

17 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

761 CNN NEWSROOM:

332 KATY TUR REPORTS:

182 AMERICAN AGENDA:

52 BLUE BLOODS:

22 3p STORY, THE:

700 CNN NEWSROOM:

282 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

154 — BLUE BLOODS:

41 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

577 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

224 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

145 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

56 BLUE BLOODS:

26 5p FIVE, THE:

791 SITUATION ROOM:

243 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

44 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

600 SITUATION ROOM:

213 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

150 SPICER & CO:

47 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

542 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

178 REIDOUT:

155 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

60 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

913 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

143 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

137 STINCHFIELD:

44 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 9p HANNITY:

724 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

149 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

255 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

23 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

640 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

156 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

115 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

46 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

560 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

93 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

129 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

54 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 678,000

Fox: 2.45 million

MSNBC: 983,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 158,000

Fox News: 483,000

MSNBC: 121,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 726,000

Fox News: 3.81 million

MSNBC: 1.4 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 149,000

Fox News: 759,000

MSNBC: 169,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com