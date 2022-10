MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace pulled off a rare time slot win over Fox News during regular programming on Friday, bringing in an average of 1.45 million total viewers for her two-hour program from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wallace’s strong showing put her ahead of Fox News time slot rival Neil Cavuto, who only brought in 1.28 million total viewers. CNN’s The Lead landed in third place with 751,000 total viewers.

Notably, in the key 25-54 age demographic, Cavuto landed in first with 200,000 demo viewers. CNN came in second with 157,000 and Wallace landed in third with 122,000 demo viewers.

Fox’s The Five beat Wallace in the second hour of her show with 2.91 million total viewers, making it the highest-rated cable news show for the day.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1030 NEW DAY:

396 MORNING JOE:

1052 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

13 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1315 NEW DAY:

415 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

121 MORNING IN AMERICA:

23 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1652 NEW DAY:

581 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1684 CNN NEWSROOM:

696 MORNING JOE:

1090 NATIONAL REPORT:

166 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1758 CNN NEWSROOM:

814 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

830 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

30 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1739 AT THIS HOUR:

766 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

730 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1786 INSIDE POLITICS:

726 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

817 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

154 BLUE BLOODS:

77 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1498 CNN NEWSROOM:

731 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

749 — BLUE BLOODS:

132 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1377 CNN NEWSROOM:

716 KATY TUR REPORTS:

726 AMERICAN AGENDA:

155 BLUE BLOODS:

182 3p STORY, THE:

1352 CNN NEWSROOM:

745 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

772 — BLUE BLOODS:

240 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1280 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

751 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1446 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

199 BLUE BLOODS:

276 5p FIVE, THE:

2907 SITUATION ROOM:

792 — SPICER & CO:

179 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

95 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2193 SITUATION ROOM:

702 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1460 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

161 NEWSNATION: GA DEBATE:

42 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2469 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

732 REIDOUT:

1273 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

172 DEBATE NIGHT:WARN/WALK:

185 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2717 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

729 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1584 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

159 CUOMO:

173 9p HANNITY:

2117 CNN TONIGHT:

633 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1399 PRIME NEWS:

98 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1910 CNN TONIGHT:

531 KORNACKI COUNTDOWN, THE:

922 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

171 BANFIELD:

58 11p GUTFELD!:

2107 CNN TONIGHT:

419 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

795 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

98 DEBATE NIGHT:WARNOCK/WALK:

59

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

172 NEW DAY:

74 MORNING JOE:

122 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

6 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

239 NEW DAY:

75 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

25 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

119 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

265 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 MORNING JOE:

115 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

109 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

258 AT THIS HOUR:

150 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

102 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

257 INSIDE POLITICS:

179 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

110 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

6 BLUE BLOODS:

0 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

184 CNN NEWSROOM:

176 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

109 — BLUE BLOODS:

10 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

187 CNN NEWSROOM:

157 KATY TUR REPORTS:

91 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

13 3p STORY, THE:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

158 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

94 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

200 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

157 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

122 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

12 5p FIVE, THE:

328 SITUATION ROOM:

158 — SPICER & CO:

13 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

4 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

305 SITUATION ROOM:

131 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

131 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

7 NEWSNATION: GA DEBATE:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

316 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

137 REIDOUT:

120 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 DEBATE NIGHT:WARN/WALK:

40 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

350 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

146 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

140 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

19 CUOMO:

11 9p HANNITY:

263 CNN TONIGHT:

126 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

131 PRIME NEWS:

10 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

245 CNN TONIGHT:

116 KORNACKI COUNTDOWN, THE:

89 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

294 CNN TONIGHT:

92 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

79 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 DEBATE NIGHT:WARNOCK/WALK:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 607,000

Fox News: 168 million

MSNBC: 975,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 123,000

Fox News: 238,000

MSNBC: 106,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 631,000

Fox News: 2.25 million

MSNBC: 1.30 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 286,000

MSNBC: 120,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

