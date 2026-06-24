‘This Is How It Started in Nazi Germany!’ Protester Fumes Over Coffee Shop Banning Pro-Israel Democrat

A female protester slammed the New York City coffee shop that banned Rep. Dan Goldman (R-NY) for his pro-Israel views, saying the ban seemed more like something out of Nazi Germany than the USA.

Fox News spoke to the unnamed protester on Wednesday. The woman was part of a rally in front of Poetica coffee shop in Brooklyn that chanted “end Jew hatred!” in response to the shop lambasting Goldman on Instagram a few days earlier.

On Sunday, Poetica branded Goldman a “genocide enabler,” posted a picture of him standing in front of the cash register, and said he was not welcome back. The shop also said it was refunding the $9.82 Goldman spent.

“It is ridiculous!” the protester told Fox News about the ban. “Do you know how many times I see all different religions come shop in a kosher supermarket? Nobody is throwing them out. We’re not telling them to leave or refund them.”

She then turned to the camera and said, “This is America. You can’t do that. It’s ridiculous what’s going on — That’s how it started in Nazi Germany!”

Her answer comes after the shop’s ban has turned into national news over the past few days.

“Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice?” the post said. “Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?”

The post continued:

See, here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away. We issued you a refund—we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday. Don’t ever come to Poetica.

Goldman went on CNN on Monday night and said the shop was “crazy” to accuse him of supporting a genocide.

He said Poetica’s rant against him was “quite surprising,” considering the nice interaction he had with the cashier. Goldman said the hijab-wearing woman “couldn’t have been nicer” and allowed his daughter to use the bathroom, which spurred him to buy a coffee and give her a “large tip.”

“I honestly was so grateful for her kindness,” Goldman said. He then said the shop’s Instagram post was “diametrically opposed” to the humanity she showed.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Jon Levine pointed out Poetica’s website celebrates its “radical hospitality,” and said its “door is open to everyone.” Everyone but Goldman and other Israel supporters, it appears.

Goldman’s rough week continued on Tuesday night, when he lost to challenger Brad Lander (D) in the Democratic primary.

Watch above.

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