Kanye West Says He’s Having Dinner With Trump This Week to Try and Recruit Him to Join Parler

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is sitting down with former President Donald Trump for dinner this week and he’s going to make him an offer he hopes he can’t refuse.

The revelation came from an interview the rapper did with Bloomberg following the announcement that he is seeking to purchase Parler, a right-leaning social media platform that acts as an alternative to Twitter, Facebook, and others. Ye was recently suspended from Twitter following an anti-Semitic tweet.

Trump was similarly booted from Twitter and other social media platforms and now posts to his own Truth Social platform. Ye is hoping to change this as Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and Kim Bhasin reported the rapper is meeting with the former president this week and he’s going to try and get him to join Parler. Ye added that he would also join Trump’s Truth Social in a cross promotion of sorts for the former president and former presidential candidate.

Ye said he still needs to speak to his “advisors” over whether he should abandon all social media platforms in favor of just Parler.

Parler will act as a “net” for people who have been “bullied by the thought police” on other social media platforms, Ye told Bloomberg.

“We’re using this as a net for the people who have been bullied by the thought police to come and speak their mind. Express how you feel. Express what’s tied up inside of you. Express what’s been haunting you,” he said about Parler. “I use social media as my therapist.”

Ye also met with Elon Musk last week following his Twitter suspension, the new report revealed. Musk is set to purchase Twitter in a massive $44 billion deal, but Ye claimed the Tesla and SpaceX founder did not advise him on the Parler purchase.

